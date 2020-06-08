HUSKER FOOTBALL: Spielman Enters Transfer Portal
JD Spielman (Courtesy of NU Athletics)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Official word came down Monday that Nebraska wide-receiver J.D. Spielman has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the Husker football team.
Spielman, a senior, had 49 catches for nearly 900 yards five touchdowns as a junior in 2019. He had 15 touchdown catches in his Husker career. Spielman also had notable kick and punt returns for touchdowns in his Nebraska career, including a 99-yard return for a score against Arkansas State in 2017, a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman in 2018 and a 76-yard punt return for another touchdown against South Alabama in 2019.
Spielman had been away from the team for a few months for something classified by athletic department officials as a “health matter.”