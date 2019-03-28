HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Allen Weighing Future Options By Entering Transfer Portal

Reports have surfaced that Nebraska men’s basketball sophomore guard Thomas Allen has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Allen has not formally said if he will transfer to another program, but it turns out he will hold off on a decision to stay or transfer, until after a new coach has been named at Nebraska. That also includes whether he’s picked up interest from other schools.

Allen had battled through a high-ankle sprain the last few weeks of the season, ultimately not playing the rest of the year. He averaged close to nine points a game, averaged 30 minutes a game and started in 25 of the 29 games in which he appeared.

