HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: McGowens Named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 4)–Incoming Nebraska men’s basketball freshman Bryce McGowens was honored Friday morning as the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes McGowens as South Carolina’s best high school boys basketball player.
With the honor, McGowens is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award which will be announced later this month.
McGowens, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard, averaged 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game at Legacy Early College School last season. He led the Lions, who played a national schedule, to a 14-7 finish and a USA National Prep Classic title in 2020-21.
After spending his first three high school years at Wren High School in Piedmont, McGowens transferred to Legacy Early College for his senior season, completing his high school career with 2,303 points. Also the 2020-21 MaxPreps South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year and an Allen Iverson Roundball Classic selection, McGowens is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.
Off the court, McGowens is a member of the Mount Able Baptist Church, where he sings in the choir. McGowens volunteers locally at the United Way and at a soup kitchen in Anderson. He was also a member of his high school chorus. He maintained a weighted 4.15 GPA in the classroom at Legacy Early College.
McGowens headlines a top-15 recruiting class for the Huskers in 2021-22, with the group set to arrive on campus this month.