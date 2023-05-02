HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Lands Iowa Transfer Ulis From NCAA Portal

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–The Nebraska men’s basketball team didn’t have to go too far to get a new point guard in the NCAA transfer portal.

In fact, it was across the Missouri River.

The Huskers on Monday got a commitment from former Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis. He was in Lincoln over the weekend on a campus visit. Ulis averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game this past season for Iowa, starting 27 of the Hawkeyes’ 32 games.