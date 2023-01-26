HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Unable To Capitalize At Home, Falls To Northwestern

Nebraska center Derrick Walker tries to score a basket against Northwestern Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–A short-handed Nebraska men’s basketball team managed to get a team-high 22 points from Keisei Tominaga as the Huskers fell to Northwestern 78-63 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tominaga came through in the first half for Nebraska, who fell to 10-11 overall, 3-7 in Big Ten play, by scoring 15 of his points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Huskers trailed 22-16 before using a 9-0 run to take a 25-22 lead following a three-pointer from Denim Dawson. Back-to-back three-pointers from Northwestern’s Ty Berry helped in a 8-0 run to put the Wildcats back in front 30-25.

Center Derrick Walker scored to pull Nebraska to within three with 4:37 left in the first half, but Berry’s three-pointer sparked a 10-0 run for Northwestern, who led by 13 at halftime. Berry led all scorers with 26 points.

Nebraska got as close as 46-35 early in the second half before Northwestern took off to a 14-2 run and push its lead to 23 with under 13 minutes left in the game.

Nebraska is back in action Saturday at 3:30pm at Maryland, with the game set to be carried on the Big Ten Network.