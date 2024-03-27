HUSKER MEN’S GYMNASTICS: Nebraska Defeats No. 7 Ohio State to Claim Share of Big Ten Title

COLUMBUS, OH–(NU Athletics Mar. 26)–The No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers were named Regular-Season Big Ten Champions for the first time in program history since entering the Big Ten in 2011 after taking the win against No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (418.200-414.150). Nebraska shares the conference champions title with Illinois, both earning a 3-1 record in the conference regular-season competition. This win for the Huskers ranks as a top-three overall team score in Nebraska program history (418.200), not far behind the top-two team scores, previously set back in 2017.

The Huskers collected a total of 19 personal-best scores this afternoon, along with setting a new program record-high team score on pommel horse (71.70). Two Huskers walked away as event titlests, including Luke James with a personal record on floor (14.75) and Sam Philliops with a personal record on high bar (14.30).

Floor

Nebraska had a stand out routine on floor, collecting three personal-best scores for the Huskers and setting a season-best team score of 71.20. Toby Liang started the squad off strong after setting a career-high 14.25 in fifth place. Luke James followed collecting a 13.55. Freshman Chase Mondi impressed with strength after securing a career best and taking third place (14.60). Sam Phillips also registered a career best on the event, landing in second position (14.75). Taylor Christopulos anchored for Nebraska with a strong 14.05.

Ohio State earned a 70.15 team score on floor.

Pommel Horse

The Huskers maintained momentum on the second rotation of the meet, making big marks after earning a 71.700 team score and surpassed their program record by two-tenths that was set at the previous meet against Illinois. York led the Big Red and collected a 14.30, while Travis Wong earned a fifth-place finish with a 14.20, respectively. Yanni Chronopoulos came in strong with a 14.55 personal-best and landed in third place. Cooper Giles used the team’s energy to put up a 14.70 for the Huskers and snagged second overall. Christopulos anchored with a 13.95.

Ohio State earned a 69.050 on pommel horse.

Rings

The Huskers earned a score of 68.75 on still rings, as a team. James Friedman led the squad with a solid 13.60. Wong followed with a personal-best score of 13.85, landing in third. Asher Cohen notched a strong 13.95 for a second place finish. Chris Hiser put up a 13.50 for NU. Sam Phillips closed the rotation with a personal-best score of 13.85 in third overall.

Ohio State scored 66.55 on still rings.

Vault

Nebraska earned a solid 71.70 on vault as a team. Highlighting the performance, James set a new personal-best score of 14.75, earning a share of the vault title. Mondi secured a 14.35 for the Big Red. Phillips claimed a 13.55. Zac Tiderman earned an impressive 14.55, collecting fourth position overall and not far behind, Christopulos collected a 14.50 in fifth place for Nebraska.

Ohio State earned a 72.50 on vault.

Parallel Bars

NU earned 65.70 on parallel bars as a team. Friedman led the lineup with a 13.60, landing in fifth overall. Cole Partridge followed with a solid 13.75 and took fourth position. Cohen scored a 13.10, while Phillips earned a 11.90, respectively. Christopulos concluded the event rotation in sixth place with a score of 13.35 for Nebraska.

Ohio State earned a 68.55 on parallel bars.

High Bar

On the final event of the evening, Nebraska registered a strong 69.15 team score on high bar, their second best on high bar this season. Phillips highlighted the event after snagging the title with a strong 14.30, a new personal best for the captain. Max Odden also put up a new personal best of 13.75, landing in fifth place. Partridge notched a 13.30, while Tiderman collected a 13.75, respectively. Christopulos closed out the competition for the night with another personal best for the Huskers, notching a 14.05 and third-place finish on the event.

Ohio State earned a 67.30 on high bar.

Up Next

After a week break, the Cornhuskers will return to competition to compete for a chance at the conference championship title for the NCAA Big Ten Championships on Friday and Saturday April 5-6. The meet is set to take place at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. at 7 p.m. (CT). Fans can keep up with live updates by following @HuskerMGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Both sessions (team/event finals) will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.