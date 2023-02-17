HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Falls To No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Oklahoma State At Clearwater Invite

Nebraska's Abbie Squier. (Courtesy of NU Athletics/Communicatons)

CLEARWATER, FL–(NU Athletics Feb. 16)–The Nebraska softball team (4-3) fell to No. 2 UCLA in the second game of the day of the Clearwater Invitational on Thursday evening. The Bruins (8-0) claimed the 8-0 victory over the Huskers in six innings.

In the circle, Sarah Harness moved to 1-1 on the season, recording the loss. Harness pitched the complete game, giving up eight runs (five earned) while striking out eight.

Brooke Yanez (2-0) picked up the win for UCLA. Yanez pitched the complete game, holding the Huskers to two hits while striking out seven.

Billie Andrews started the game off with a double to center field. However, NU was unable to capitalize and left Andrews stranded at second.

UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Mya Brady hit a triple and scored the first run of the game after a ground out RBI.

The Bruins added another run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Seneca Curo hit a solo home run to center field, extending UCLA’s lead to 2-0.

The Huskers reached scoring position in the top of the third. With one out, Billie Andrews was walked. Andrews advanced to second after Sydney Gray was walked with two outs, but a fly out from Mya Felder ended the inning.

A double from Jordan Woolery extended UCLA’s lead to 4-0. With one out, a walk put a runner on first. A fly out marked the second out of the inning while a hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second. Woolery followed it with a double to center field, scoring two.

With two outs, Ava Bredwell reached first on an UCLA fielding error, but NU was not able to capitalize on it in the top of the fourth, and went into the bottom of the fourth down, 4-0.

Brooke Andrews led the top of the fifth inning off with the second hit of the night for the Huskers with a double to center field. Billie Andrews followed with a fly out, advancing Brooke Andrews to third. Wallace grounded out, and Andrews was tagged out at home, holding the Huskers scoreless through five.

UCLA added one run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, a walk put a runner on first. It was followed by another Woolery double, driving in the runner. The Bruins took the 5-0 lead after the fifth.

With two outs, the Bruins tallied three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. A single and an error put a runner at second. Another single moved the runner to third while the batter advanced to second. A walk loaded the bases while an error scored one. Megan Grant doubled, driving in two, to secure the 8-0 six-inning victory for UCLA.

In the first game, The Huskers were held to one-hit as No. 5 Oklahoma State claimed the 10-0 victory in five innings. Courtney Wallace (3-1) recorded the loss in the circle. The senior pitched 3.0 innings while giving up six hits and five runs.

Kyra Aycock earned her first collegiate win, pitching the complete game and holding NU to only one hit.

Offensively, Caitlynn Neal was the only Husker to record a hit which came in the final inning of the game with a shot down the left field line. Neal was also the only baserunner of the day for NU.

The Cowgirls took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. A hit-by-pitch, double and a walk loaded the bases. The Huskers recorded two outs, but Chyenne Factor hit a triple to left field, scoring three. A pop up got NU out of the inning.

OSU added two more in the bottom of the third. With one out, a single to right put a runner on first. NU was able to record the second out, but a triple scored the runner while a single to second scored the second. The Cowgirls took a 5-0 lead into the fourth inning.

Redshirt freshman Kendall Mangel made her collegiate debut in the circle in the bottom of the fourth. A bunt put the leadoff batter on first. With one out, the Cowgirls added another bunt, putting runners on first and second. NU’s defense recorded the third out with a fielder’s choice at third, but a triple scored two more runs for Oklahoma State. With runners on first and third, Morgan Wynne hit a three-run homer for the Cowgirls to extend the lead to 10-0.

Nebraska’s only hit came in the top of the fifth when Caitlynn Neal hit a shot down the left field line, but OSU was able to work out of the inning, claiming the five-inning run-rule victory, 10-0.

Nebraska returns to action Friday, Feb. 17 to face No. 8 Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. (CT). The game will also be broadcasted live on the ACC Network.