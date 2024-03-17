HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Finish Undefeated at Big Red Spring Classic

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Mar. 17)—

The Nebraska softball team won its fifth straight game with a 12-4 six-inning victory over Northern Colorado Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

With the win, the Huskers finished 4-0 at the Big Red Spring Classic and improved to 16-12 on the season.

The Andrews sisters powered the victory going 8-for-10 with nine RBIs and six runs. Billie went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs, becoming the first Husker to score four times in a game since 2019. Billie also hit the 54th home run of her career, tying the Nebraska all-time home run record.

Not to be outdone, Brooke went 5-for-5 with five RBIs while becoming the first Husker to have five hits in a game since 2006.

Ava Bredwell and Katelyn Caneda also had multiple hits for Nebraska. Bredwell went 2-for-3 with a home run and Caneda was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, and she scored three times.

In the circle, Kaylin Kinney earned her 10th win of the season. Kinney (10-7) allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of relief. Sarah Harness started and gave up two runs in 1.2 innings.

Grace Algrim (0-4) took the loss for Northern Colorado (15-17), allowing seven runs (six earned) in 3.2 innings.

Northern Colorado used a pair of walks and an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Nebraska answered back with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Billie Andrews reached on an error and scored on an RBI double from her older sister Brooke. Two batters later, Bredwell launched a two-run homer to give Nebraska a 3-1 lead.

Northern Colorado got a run back in the top of the second without a hit. A one-out walk was followed by a stolen base, a wild pitch and and an RBI ground out to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Huskers then scored a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the second. After the first two Huskers were retired, Caneda and Billie Andrews recorded back-to-back singles before Brooke Andrews grounded a two-run single up the middle to push the lead to 5-2.

In the top of the fourth, the Bears had runners on second and third with no outs. An RBI ground out cut the Husker lead to 5-3 before an RBI single made it a one-run game.

Nebraska got both runs back in the bottom of the inning. Caneda singled with one out before Billie Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice and Caneda was out at second. Andrews then stole second and scored on an RBI single from Brooke Andrews. Sydney Gray followed with a single and Bredwell walked to load the bases. Samantha Bland drew another walk to score Brooke Andrews and push the Husker lead to 7-4.

The Huskers added three more runs in the fifth to make it 10-4. Caitlynn Neal reached on an error and Caneda walked before Billie Andrews hit a three-run homer to right to tie the Nebraska career home run record.

Nebraska ended the game early with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pinch hitter Ashley Smetter walked with one out and was a third with two outs. Caneda then drew her second walk of the game to put runners at first and third before Billie Andrews had an RBI single to score Smetter. Brooke Andrews then had an RBI single of her own to score Caneda and wrap up the 12-4 win.

Nebraska continues its homestand on Wednesday, when the Huskers host Omaha.