HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskers Set Summer Sights On Greece

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 16) The Nebraska women’s basketball team will begin preparations soon for its summer tour of Greece, July 30 through August 9. The nearly two-week trip will include visits to the legendary city of Athens, the Gulf of Corinth and Heraklion, Crete before concluding on the Athenian Riviera.

All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley and All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski will lead the Huskers during the three-game tour, while seeing the sites of the Acropolis, the Parthenon, Olympia, the ancient site of Delphi, Knossos Palace and much more.

Returning Husker starters Allison Weidner and Maddie Krull, along with significant contributors Annika Stewart, Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley and Callin Hake will be joined by graduate transfer Darian White and incoming freshmen Logan Nissley and Natalie Potts to complete Nebraska’s roster on the trip. Weidner, who is recovering from injury, will travel but is not expected to play.

In addition, the Huskers expect to return to the United States with freshman Jessica Petrie, who will be representing Australia at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Spain, July 15-23. Petrie, from Gold Coast, Queensland, is currently competing for the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence in the NBL1. Through 13 games, the 6-foot-2, 18-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Petrie is not expected to compete for the Huskers during the tour of Greece since she will not be on campus during the summer of 2023.

Coach Amy Williams and the Nebraska staff will lead the Huskers in practices to prepare for the summer tour throughout the month of July.