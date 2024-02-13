HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Shelley is Nebraska’s First AP College Women’s Player of the Week

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 13)–Jaz Shelley was named Nebraska’s first Associated Press National College Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Shelley, a 5-9 graduate guard from Moe (pronounced MO-ee), Australia produced a season-high 23 points to go with three rebounds and five assists in Nebraska’s 82-79 come-from-behind upset of No. 2 Iowa in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. She completed Nebraska’s rally from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit by scoring Nebraska’s final seven points. Her three-pointer with 31 seconds left gave the Huskers their first lead of the game at 78-77, before sealing the victory with four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds. For the game, Shelley knocked down 5-of-10 three-pointers.

Shelley, who won her first career Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honor on Monday, opened the week with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a crucial 65-59 road win at Michigan to complete a season series sweep of the always-tough Wolverines. For the week, Shelley averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while hitting 11-of-22 shots from the field, including 7-of-15 three-pointers. She is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and team bests of 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals on the season.

Shelley’s performance led four Huskers in double figures, including a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds from Alexis Markowski, 14 points and six rebounds from Big Ten Freshman of the Week Natalie Potts and a 15-point, seven-rebound effort from fellow freshman Logan Nissley. Nebraska’s win over the then-No. 2 Hawkeyes matched the highest ranked foe the Huskers have ever beaten. It also came in front of a school-record, sellout crowd of 15,042 and a FOX national TV audience of 1.772 million viewers – the most-watched women’s basketball game in the history of the network.

Nebraska (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) returns to Big Ten road action on Wednesday when the Huskers travel to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State (21-3, 12-1). Tip-off between the Big Red and the Buckeyes is set for 6 p.m. (CT) with live coverage provided by Peacock.