HUSKER WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nebraska Opens Season With a Tie at Creighton

Nebraska’s Jordan Zade helps advance the ball up field against Creighton on Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

OMAHA–(NU Athletics Aug. 17)–Behind two goals and three shots hitting the crossbar, the Nebraska women’s soccer team opened the 2023 season with a 2-2 tie against Creighton on the road at Morrison Stadium.

The Nebraska (0-0-1) offense started the first half strong as senior Eleanor Dale recorded the first finish of the game in the ninth minute. Abbey Schwarz led the attack with a blocked shot, before Florence Belzile gathered and shot the ball into the penalty box where Dale took a sliding shot into the back of the net.

Highlighting the remainder of the first half was freshman Ella Rudney with a shot from outside the penalty arc that hit the crossbar in the 39th minute. Creighton (0-0-1) had a few chances to score the equalizer, but it was Nebraska who entered halftime with the 1-0 advantage.

In the first half, the Huskers led in shots (9-4) and shots on goal (3-0), but Creighton had the 4-0 lead in corner kicks.

After the break, the Bluejays evened the score at 1-1 with a goal by Maddie Radke in the 48th minute. NU responded quickly though, as Sarah Weber scored in the 58th minute off an assist from Jordan Zade. Zade sent a cross into the penalty box, then Weber found separation, gathered the pass and finished into the back right corner of the net.

Creighton tied the game again in the 83rd minute as Hannah Luke scored into the bottom left corner of the net. NU continued to stay aggressive, but was unable to tally the game winner.

On the defensive end, senior Sami Hauk played the complete game and tallied one save on the night. Overall, the Huskers topped Creighton in shots (22-9) and shots on goal (7-3).

Nebraska returns to action this Sunday, Aug. 20 against Baylor at Hibner Stadium. Action is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.