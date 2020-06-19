Information On How You Can Removed Downed Trees, Limbs Following Thursday’s Storms
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 19)–Thursday’s strong to severe thunderstorms that produced a microburst in northeast Lincoln resulted in a lot of tree damage. If you have broken limb and branches or have a tree that was completely uprooted, here are some things you can do help report downed trees to the proper officials.
- For trees blocking City streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency number, 402-441-6000. Do NOT call 911. LPD is keeping a list of areas and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.
- For other damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0. Voice mail is available at this number, and residents are encouraged to provide their name, address, phone number and the nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.
Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall. Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to this location:
- The City Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sundays. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: landfill).