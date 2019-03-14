Interstate, Highways West of Lexington Closed

Winter weather had closed every highway and interstate west of Lexington as of 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The State Patrol closed the highways because of heavy snow and blizzard winds. All highways and interstates are closed in Colorado and Wyoming as far west as Denver and Cheyenne.

The entire area had 4-6 inches on the ground as of the Governor’s highway announcement, and 6-10 inches of additional snow is expected across much of Western Nebraska Wednesday night. Anyone planning on flying Wedmesday night or Thursday should stay in touch with the airline. Over one thousand flights in and out of Denver were cancelled or postponed because of the weather, and the delays they’re causing throughout the nation.