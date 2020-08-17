Iowa Man Identified In Fatal Crash Sunday Morning In North Lincoln
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–A man from suburban Des Moines, Iowa has been identified as the victim in a deadly rollover crash Sunday morning on the westbound on-ramp of I-80 at 27th Street in north Lincoln.
Police Officer Erin Spilker says Connor Altenhofen was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Based on evidence and witness statements, Spilker says speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the Sunday morning crash.
The investigation shows the northbound car on 27th was turning onto the westbound on-ramp at the time.
No one else was hurt.