Keystone XL Pipeline Continues in Legal Disputes

Opponents of the long-stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline asked a federal court today, in a lawsuit, to declare President Trump acted illegally when he issued a new permit for the project.

In November, a Federal District Judge ruled that the President did not fully consider potential oil spills and other impacts when he approved the pipeline. White House officials have said the presidential permit is immune from court review. But legal experts say that’s an open question.

The proposed route of the pipeline crosses Nebraska from North to south.

