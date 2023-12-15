News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Hurrdat Sports Radio
Morning Hook Up
The Dan Bongino Show
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
Hail Varsity Radio with Chris Schmidt and Elijah Herbel
The Joe Pags Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Operation Santa Claus
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
The Morning Hookup On Demand
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Concerts
Birthday/Anniversary
Contact
Contact Info
NewsTip Line: 402-466-1238
Contest
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM
Listen
The Joe Pags Show
6:00pm - 8:00pm
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Hurrdat Sports Radio
Morning Hook Up
The Dan Bongino Show
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
Hail Varsity Radio with Chris Schmidt and Elijah Herbel
The Joe Pags Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Operation Santa Claus
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
The Morning Hookup On Demand
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Concerts
Birthday/Anniversary
Contact
Contact Info
NewsTip Line: 402-466-1238
Contest
/
Lincoln News
Listen
KFOR Morning News
December 15, 2023 11:13AM CST
Share
KFOR Logo (Courtesy of AlphaMedia Lincoln).
Lincoln News
KFOR Morning News
7 hours ago
Governors from Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri Meet Army Corps of Engineers on Water Management of Missouri River
9 hours ago
Crash in SW Lincoln Knocked Out Electricity to Area Customers Early Friday
10 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Lincoln News
Marked LPD Cruiser Struck In South Lincoln Late Friday Night
Crime
High-Speed Pursuit Between Lincoln and Beatrice Ends with Arrest
Crime
Man Arrested Early Tuesday on Warrants, Possessing Stolen Property and Meth