KFOR Sports Brief April 22, 2024

Husker Baseball Defeats Terrapins Via Mercy Rule in Seven Innings

The Nebraska Baseball team won via the Big Ten mercy rule on Sunday, with a 16-4 victory in seven innings over Maryland. Will Walsh improved to 4-2 on the season, becoming the first NU pitcher to go five-plus innings in a start on Sunday. Walsh allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven Terrapins across 5 and 1/3 innings. Tyler Stone went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Huskers with a home run and two RBI. Cayden Brumbaugh fell a homer away from the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Nebraska totaled 16 runs on 16 hits, while Maryland had four runs on six hits and four errors.

Bluejays Come Up Short in Weekend Series at Villanova

The Creighton Baseball team fell to Villanova 6-5 on Sunday. The loss moved the Bluejays to 28-9 on the season and 4-5 in BIG EAST action.

Husker Softball Team Falls To Wolverines

Michigan scored nine runs over the third and fourth innings to defeat the Nebraska softball team 11-3 in six innings Sunday in Ann Arbor. With the loss, Nebraska fell to 25-19 on the season and dropped to 8-6 in Big Ten play. Kaylin Kinney took the loss, allowing five runs in 3 innings.

Essegian Commits to NU Men’s Basketball

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has reportedly landed a shooting guard in the NCAA Transfer Portal with former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Essegian made 89-of-258 three-pointers in his career with the Badgers.