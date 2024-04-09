KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

KFOR Sports Brief April 9

April 9, 2024 8:49AM CDT
Share
KFOR Sports Brief April 9
Courtesy of AlphaMedia, USA-Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sports Apr. 9)–Nebraska’s Brett Sears has been named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Sears improved to 6-0 on the season after dealing a two-hit complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win vs. Ohio State on Friday. Meanwhile, the Husker baseball team is in action tonight at Kansas. First pitch is at 6 o’clock on ESPN Plus. Nebraska this week moves up to No. 21 in the Baseball America Top 25.

 

Baseball from Monday:

Lincoln Lutheran 18, Centennial 4

Lincoln Southeast 7-6, Norfolk 1-0

Lincoln Southwest 22, Lincoln High 1

Seward 10, Lincoln Pius X 5

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Hastings 8, Waverly 5

Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0

 

Boys Golf

Lincoln Southeast won the team championship Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference golf championship at Norfolk Country Club. Southeast senior Gavin Gerch, a Creighton commit, fired a 1-over-73, to get a one shot victory over Lincoln East’s Maguire Stanton.

 

Lincoln News