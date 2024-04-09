KFOR Sports Brief April 9

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sports Apr. 9)–Nebraska’s Brett Sears has been named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. Sears improved to 6-0 on the season after dealing a two-hit complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win vs. Ohio State on Friday. Meanwhile, the Husker baseball team is in action tonight at Kansas. First pitch is at 6 o’clock on ESPN Plus. Nebraska this week moves up to No. 21 in the Baseball America Top 25.

Baseball from Monday:

Lincoln Lutheran 18, Centennial 4

Lincoln Southeast 7-6, Norfolk 1-0

Lincoln Southwest 22, Lincoln High 1

Seward 10, Lincoln Pius X 5

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Hastings 8, Waverly 5

Norris 11, Lincoln Northwest 0

Boys Golf

Lincoln Southeast won the team championship Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference golf championship at Norfolk Country Club. Southeast senior Gavin Gerch, a Creighton commit, fired a 1-over-73, to get a one shot victory over Lincoln East’s Maguire Stanton.