KFOR Sports Brief May 10, 2024

Husker Softball Team Run-Rules Minnesota in Big Ten Tourney

Billie Andrews homered twice and Emmerson Cope added another home run, as the Nebraska Softball team run-ruled Minnesota 11-2 in five innings on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament in Iowa City. The Huskers play Indiana in the first semifinal game today at 4 o’clock. It will be televised on BTN.

State Baseball Tourney Starts Friday

The NSAA State Baseball Tournament begins Friday morning at Werner Park in Papillion, with defending state champ and top-seed Lincoln East taking on Millard North at 9am, followed by Millard South and Lincoln Southwest at 11:30am. Scores will be posted later at kfornow.com.

LSW, East, Pius X Girls, LSW Boys Play in Class A State Soccer Semifinals

At the State Soccer Tournament, Class A semifinal rounds for girls and boys are Friday. At noon, it’s the Pius X girls taking on Omaha Marian, followed by Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East at 2pm. Then in the boys bracket, it’s Lincoln Southwest playing Omaha South at 7:30pm at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

Saltdogs Season Debut Friday

Season opener on the diamond for the Lincoln Saltdogs is Friday night, as they begin with a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead. Play-by-play coverage on KFOR begins at about 6:30pm with Connor Clark on the call.