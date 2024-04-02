KFOR Sports Briefs For Tuesday, April 2

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 2)–The Nebraska Baseball team is in action Tuesday night in Omaha against Creighton. First pitch is at 6 o’clock and it will be webstreamed by FloBaseball. Nebraska comes in with a 20-5 record, while Creighton is 20-4.

Nebraska men’s basketball sophomore guard Jamarques Lawrence has entered the transfer portal, according to On3, with two years of eligibility remaining. Lawrence was a key component to Nebraska’s run into the NCAA Tournament, averaging 6.9 points and 2.5 assists per game this season.

Creighton men’s basketball players Josiah Dotzler and Jonathan Lawson have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Dotzler was Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 and played at Bellevue West. He and Lawson saw very limited minutes of action.

Tough news for incoming Nebraska women’s basketball player and Lincoln Southwest star Kennadi Williams. The Journal Star reports Williams suffered knee injury in a recent soccer match for the Silver Hawks on March 23, that could delay the start of her college basketball career. She’s set to have surgery to fix her ACL. Williams averaged 16 points a game as the lone senior for Southwest in helping them to the Class A girls basketball state semifinals. Williams is also set to play softball at Nebraska.

High School Baseball scores from Monday……Class A top-ranked Lincoln East remains perfect, as the Spartans beat Fremont 9-0……Lincoln Lutheran edged Lincoln Christian 6-4……Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Burke 4-3 and Lincoln Pius X got a 10-0 win over Ralston. Elsewhere, Norris routed Elkhorn 20-4 and Class B No. 1 Waverly held on to defeat Bennington 4-3.

Boys Soccer from Monday……Lincoln Southwest defeated Grand Island 11-1……Columbus over Lincoln Northeast 2-1……Kearney got a 3-1 win over Lincoln North Star…….Girls soccer……Lincoln Pius X shutout Lincoln Northeast 6-0.