Kobe Bryant Dies In Southern California Helicopter Crash
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
*UPDATE* Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, has reportedly died alongside her father.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died at age 41.
Bryant is among 5 people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
Reports that Bryant was involved in the crash flooded the internet mid-afternoon Sunday.
Those reports are confirmed to be true.
