Lahners Honored by Nebraska State Bar Foundation

Retired Administrative Law Judge Ron Lahners was among three long-time members of the legal profession honored Saturday night in Omaha at the 31st annual Fellows Dinner of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.
Judge Lahners received the Bar Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award, recognizing outstanding service to the legal profession. A former Lancaster County Attorney, he also was United States District Attorney for Nebraska and taught business law at the University of Nebraska College of Law for more than 50 years. He retired after 22 years as an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration.
Others honored were Omaha attorney Gary Gotsdiner, who received the Bar Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and retired District Court Judge Mary Gilbride of Wahoo, who received the Legal Pioneer Award.
Lahners said he has been honored to have devoted his professional life to serving the people of Nebraska and the government of the United States. He acknowledged Chief Justice Mike Heavican and the late District Court Judge Bernie McGinn, who both worked for him in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. “With guys like that working for you, they made me look pretty good,” he said.
“It has been a wonderful career, and it’s not quite over yet. I have a ways to go,” Lahners said.
Also at the event, 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges were inducted as Bar Foundation Fellows, joining 761 colleagues who have been nominated for this honor over the past five decades. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, their distinction in the profession or in the community, their contributions to the profession or the community, and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.
The Bar Foundation’s new Class of Fellows is listed below:
Jeffrey Blumel, Omaha
Max Burbach, Omaha
Ronald Comes, Omaha
Patrick Cooper, Omaha
Douglas Deitchler, Lincoln
Robert Gonderinger, Omaha
Michael Huffer, Omaha
Jeffrey Jarecki, Albion
Bradley Kalkwarf, Wilber
Jennifer Kulwicki, Lincoln
Hon. John Marsh, Kearney
Michael Matukewicz, Omaha
Richard Moberly, Lincoln
Edward Morse, Omaha
Denise Myers, Cairo
Hon. Michael Nelson, Omaha
Justice Jonathan Papik, Lincoln
Hon. Holly J. Parsley, Lincoln
Hon. Michael Piccolo, North Platte
Todd Richardson, Omaha
Hon. Rick Schreiner, Beatrice
Lawrence Sheehan, Omaha
Hon. Julie Smith, Tecumseh
Hon. Michael Smith, Plattsmouth
Cathy Trent-Vilim, Omaha
Janine Ucchino, Omaha
Kelly Werts, Humboldt
Hon. Paul Wess, Alliance
Hon. Horacio Wheelock, Omaha
Melanie Whittamore-Mantzios, Lincoln