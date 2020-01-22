Lancaster County Accepting Juvenile Justice Prevention Fund Grant Applications
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan 22.)-Lancaster County announced Wednesday that it is now accepting grant applications through its Juvenile Justice Prevention Fund. The annual grant fund has approximately $400,000 available to non-profit agencies who meet the funding guidelines. There is no minimum or maximum application amount.
Lancaster County has set aside funds through the Juvenile Justice Prevention Fund to provide prevention funding for at-risk youth. Funding is prioritized for programs that provide services to at-risk youth or youth at risk for entering/re-entering the juvenile justice system.
Program priority has been given to the following qualifications:
· Youth ages 17 and under who are or have been involved in our juvenile justice system;
· Youth with high truancy rates, at risk of dropping out of school;
· Homeless youth without structure in their lives to enable to them to become productive adults; and
· Youth at risk of being removed from school due to documented behavioral issues.
Interested applicants can review the guidelines and application which can be found at: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/255/Human-Services. Applicants for 2020-21 Juvenile Justice Prevention Funds are urged to complete the online application by 5:00 pm on March 11, 2020, and email Jenni Ryan at jryan@lancaster.ne.gov with any questions.
READ MORE: Registration Now Open For Lincoln Parks And Recreation Summer Camps