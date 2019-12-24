Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Fill Lincoln Stores
Crowds of last minute shoppers could be found at many Lincoln stores this Christmas Eve. Customers filled retailers and grocery stores, searching for the perfect presents and assembling the right ingredients for Christmas dinner.
The traffic outside these stores was just as hectic as the traffic inside. As the parking lots filled up, more and more customers drove through the lanes, competing for closer spots.
Shoppers at the Walmart on N 27th and Superior hastily swept through the store, filling the toy aisles and forming long lines at every checkout lane.
Walmart like most stores closed early on Christmas Eve and most stores will remain closed all day Christmas.