Lawmakers Advance Bill that Tweaks NIL for Universities in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 19)–Tweaking up name, image and likeness in college athletics with universities in Nebraska is part of a bill that got first around approval by state lawmakers on Monday on a 29-0 vote.

The bill, LB 1393, from Blair Senator Ben Hansen would put some clarity into language and a state statute to allow universities to discuss NIL and help guide student-athletes. Right now, the rules and regulations keep schools at an arms-length from discussing NIL directly with student athletes but the bill would give some increased flexibility to adapt to changes on a national level.

Two more votes are still needed before it can be approved.