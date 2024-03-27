Lawmakers Pass Budget Package To Update Current State Budget

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday passed a state budget package that updates the current state budget passed last year.

Both budget bills, LB 1412 and LB1413 were approved, which includes the transfer of $230-million from various cash funds and leave a record balance of $549-million in the state’s general fund at the end of the current budget period. This also gives senators to increase spending or cut taxes by $20-million a year.

State aid to schools appears to be heading upward, increasing by $65-million based on projections from state education officials. There will also be $20-million for foster care and another $15-million to increase the nursing staff at the Lincoln Regional Center.