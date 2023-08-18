LFR Battalion Chief In Maui Helping With Recovery Efforts From Deadly Wildfires

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 18)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief and Nebraska Task Force One leader Brad Thavenet is out in Hawaii, working with other urban search and rescue teams in helping with recovery efforts in Maui from deadly and devastating wildfires.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman says that Chief Thavenet reported that as of noon Thursday 40 K-9 search teams are helping in the recovery. She says secondary low searches have been happening, which means that every room and void space in a structure is being checked out in assigned operation areas. Thavenet is working with the Blue Incident Support team, who are helping support task force teams from California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington State and Indiana.

Other than Thavenet, no one from Nebraska Task Force One has been called up to help.