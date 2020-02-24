Lied Center Announces 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
One Day More - Les Misérables
Photo courtesy Lied Center for Performing Arts
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced Monday that national tours of Les Misérables, The Band’s Visit, Come from Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago, Madagascar and STOMP are coming to Lincoln for the 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.
Broadway Season Ticket Packages will go on sale March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., starting at $196. Packages include the same seats too all five Broadway as well as the opportunity to purchase tickets for two add-on productions (STOMP and Madagascar the Musical).
2020-2021 Broadway Season Ticket Package Shows:
- The Band’s Visit (October 21-25, 2020)
- Chicago (November 13-15, 2020)
- Come from Away (January 19-23, 2021)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (March 25-27, 2021)
- Les Misérables (April 13-18, 2021)
2020-2021 Broadway Season Add-ons:
- STOMP (February 20-21, 2021)
- Madagascar the Musical (February 25-26, 2021)
Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.