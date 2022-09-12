LIFELINE AWARENESS WEEK HIGHLIGHTS NATIONAL TELEPHONE & INTERNET DISCOUNT

Getty Images

LINCOLN, NE (SEPTEMBER 12, 2022) – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in

conjunction with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) is

highlighting “Lifeline Awareness Week” September 12-16 a federal/state program that helps

make affordable voice and broadband services available to qualified participants.

Under the Federal Lifeline Program, consumers who participate in certain public assistance and

veterans’ programs or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month

off an eligible phone, broadband, or bundled phone/broadband service.

The PSC’s Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program (NTAP)/Lifeline Program helps qualified

Nebraskans by providing an additional $3.50 each month, towards a voice phone service or

bundled phone/broadband service.

“Program data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraskan households are eligible to participate in the

Lifeline Program, yet only four percent do,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “We

would like to see that number improve and would encourage interested households to

explore these programs.”

More information on program eligibility can be found on the NTAP/Lifeline Program page

of the PSC website or by calling Lifeline Support at 800-234-9473.