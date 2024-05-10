Lincoln Area Student-Athletes, Coaches and Contributors Honored By the KFOR Sportscasters Club

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–The KFOR Sportscasters Club on Thursday honored student-athletes and their achievements for the 2023-2024 school year. All were recognized through a virtual presentation.

Scholarships were awarded to Marko Khalimonchuk of Lincoln High, Carson Pierce of Northeast, Owen Baxter of Southeast, Mia Murray of East, Sara Iburg of Pius X, Joel Feauto of Lincoln Christian, Quinn Trutna of Lincoln Lutheran, Kennadi Williams of Southwest, Abby Lottman of North Star and Feryal Akpo-Idrissou of Northwest.

Cooperate and gold level sponsor Sandhills Global matched the scholarships.

The Sportscasters Club also awarded honors to Lincoln area coaches and contributors. The Vince Aldrich Sportsperson of the year Tami Friend of Lincoln Public Schools.

The Ralph Beechner Coaches of the Year are Mychal Lanik of Lincoln East baseball, Jessica Kirkendall of Lincoln Southwest volleyball, Scott Klein of Lincoln Christian girls basketball and Jessica Robbins of Lincoln Northeast unified bowling. Our retirement award recipients are Lincoln Southwest wrestling coach Aaron Finley and KFOR’s executive producer and host Jeff Briden.

Thanks to our cooperate and gold level sponsors Sandhills Global and members of the KFOR Sportscasters Club. Awards to coaches and contributors were presented in person by KFOR Sports Director Jeff Motz on Thursday afternoon.