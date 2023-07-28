Lincoln Attorney Hassebrook Named NU’s New Chief Lobbyist

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–Lincoln attorney Kristen Hassebrook has been named the University of Nebraska’s new chief lobbyist and associate vice president for government relations.

NU President Ted Carter said in a news release to KFOR Hassebrook has more than a decade of experience in advocacy and policy at the local, state and federal levels, while working for Lincoln lobbying firm Mueller Robak.

“Kristen will be a fantastic addition to our team. As a native Nebraskan and Husker alum, she knows our state and university well, and she has spent her career building strong and trusted relationships with leaders in government, agriculture, business and education,” Carter said. “Kristen is exactly the right person to share stories of the university’s work and impact with elected leaders and other officials, both in Nebraska and Washington, whose partnership is so vital to our success. I can’t wait to have her on board.”

Hassebrook starts her new job August 16. As associate vice president, Hassebrook will report to Carter and will oversee engagement with local, state and federal officials in the Office of the President and across the NU system’s four campuses.

A native of Laurel, Hassebrook earned bachelor’s and law degrees, both with distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has been admitted to practice law in Nebraska since 2011.