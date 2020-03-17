      Breaking News
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Is Rescheduling Future Events Due To COVID-19

Mar 17, 2020 @ 9:36am
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is taking the necessary precautions for future events, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.  The following events have been rescheduled or cancelled…..

  • Growth & Development Forum – Facebook Live (March 18)
  • Face the Chamber – Postponed (TBD) (March 24)
  • Public Policy Forum – Facebook Live (March 25)
  • The Hive – Cancelled (March 26)
  • Chamber Coffee – Facebook Live (April 1)
  • The LNK – Cancelled (April 23)
  • Women in Business – Postponed (TBD) (April 30)
All rescheduled dates will be announced once they are confirmed.

More information and updates will be posted at the Chamber’s website, lcoc.com.