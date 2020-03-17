Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Is Rescheduling Future Events Due To COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is taking the necessary precautions for future events, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The following events have been rescheduled or cancelled…..
- Growth & Development Forum – Facebook Live (March 18)
- Face the Chamber – Postponed (TBD) (March 24)
- Public Policy Forum – Facebook Live (March 25)
- The Hive – Cancelled (March 26)
- Chamber Coffee – Facebook Live (April 1)
- The LNK – Cancelled (April 23)
- Women in Business – Postponed (TBD) (April 30)
All rescheduled dates will be announced once they are confirmed.
More information and updates will be posted at the Chamber’s website, lcoc.com.