Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 Gives Back During The Holiday Season

Lincoln, Neb. (January 4, 2022) – Lincoln, NE Elks Lodge #80 members decided it was too soon in the pandemic to conduct their annual citywide Elks Children’s Christmas Party again this year, so the members decided to donate the monies that would have been spent to local organizations whose mission is to make Christmas brighter for those less fortunate.
Receiving cash donations were City Impact Gifts of Love, Cedars, Christian Heritage Foster Care Center, WE CAN DO THIS, and the Food Fort. The lodge also made up 1,000 traditional goodie bags to distribute to similar organizations throughout the city. The bags were distributed to various organizations throughout the city, including City Impact, WE CAN DO THIS at F STREET, People’s City Mission, and some LPD substations and LFD fire stations, just to name a few recipients.
In 2019, Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 hosted the 112th annual citywide Children’s Christmas Party at Pinnacle Bank Arena with over 1,100 people attending the free event, of which approximately 500 were children.