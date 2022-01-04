      Weather Alert

Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 Gives Back During The Holiday Season

Jan 4, 2022 @ 2:28pm

Lincoln, Neb. (January 4, 2022) Lincoln, NE Elks Lodge #80 members decided it was too soon in the pandemic  to conduct their annual citywide Elks Children’s Christmas Party again this year, so the members  decided to donate the monies that would have been spent to local organizations whose mission  is to make Christmas brighter for those less fortunate.  

Receiving cash donations were City Impact Gifts of Love, Cedars, Christian Heritage Foster Care  Center, WE CAN DO THIS, and the Food Fort. The lodge also made up 1,000 traditional goodie  bags to distribute to similar organizations throughout the city. The bags were distributed to  various organizations throughout the city, including City Impact, WE CAN DO THIS at F STREET,  People’s City Mission, and some LPD substations and LFD fire stations, just to name a few  recipients. 

In 2019, Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 hosted the 112th annual citywide Children’s Christmas Party at  Pinnacle Bank Arena with over 1,100 people attending the free event, of which approximately  500 were children. 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On