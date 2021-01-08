Lincoln Gentlemen’s Club Files Suit Against The City Over Curfew Under DHM
Justice and Law Enforcement Center. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–A Lincoln gentlemen’s club is suing the city of Lincoln over the curfew established at 11pm nightly related to COVID-19 directed health measures for bars and other similar establishments.
In court documents filed Thursday and obtained by KFOR News, Foxy Gentlemen’s Club at 18th and “O” claim there is no proof that the coronavirus spreads more rapidly at night than during the daytime and the curfew unfairly singles out businesses that sell alcohol, while non-alcohol selling business can stay open past 11pm.
It also claims that the curfew is an infringement on freedom of speech and the freedom of their customers to assemble.
Click on the link below to see the court document.
Foxy Gentlemens Club Court Document against City of Lincoln 1-7-21