Lincoln Has 9th Death From COVID-19
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressing the media on the latest in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.
(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday a 9th resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. 7 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,097.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
