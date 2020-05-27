      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Lincoln Has 9th Death From COVID-19

May 27, 2020 @ 4:01am
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressing the media on the latest in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.

(KFOR NEWS  May 27, 2020)   Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday a 9th resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln.   7 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,097.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

READ MORE:  Moose optimistic about Memorial Stadium fan attendance in 2020