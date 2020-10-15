Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Numbers Keep Climbing
(KFOR NEWS October 15, 2020) 94 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 7,714. The number of deaths in the community remains at 32.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 3,327 to 3,380
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 8.6 percent
- State – up from 10.2 percent to 10.3 percent
- National – remains at 7.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 58 with 30 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 28 from other communities (three on ventilators).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.
