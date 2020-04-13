Lincoln Man Accused Of Hitting Another Man For Unknown Reason
Billie Schmidt (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–An assault just before 9pm Saturday in the 1800 block of South 9th Street, where a 59-year-old man was hit with a ceramic ashtray and got knocked out. Lincoln Police say according to the victim and witnesses, a man later identified as 46-year-old Billie Schmidt had been drunk and got upset for no reason. Police say Schmidt took the ashtray and hit the victim before leaving. The victim suffered a laceration on his forehead and his injury was not life-threatening. Police say they later found Schmidt at a home in the area of 18th and “B” shortly after 3pm Sunday. Schmidt was arrested for 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.