Lincoln Man Arrested for Strangling Woman

Lincoln officers may have saved the life of a 23-year-old Lincoln woman Sunday night after they were called to an apartment near 18th and J streets on a report of a disturbance. Outside the apartment, officers reported they heard yelling, thuds, and then the sound of someone choking.

“Based on the belief that someone’s life may be in danger, officers entered the apartment and observed a male straddling a female in the apartment kitchen,” Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News the responding officers saw 26-year-old Steven Hillman strangling the woman. After a brief struggle with officers, Hillman was arrested for strangulation, domestic assault, and resisting arrest. The woman is expected to be okay.

