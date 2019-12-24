Lincoln Man Beaten With Baseball Bat
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
(KFOR NEWS December 24, 2019) Lincoln Police are looking for 4 people who allegedly beat a 45 year old man with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Super Saver, North 27th and Cornhusker. Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS early Tuesday morning (12/24) the person with the bat broke 2 of the victim’s vehicle windows and repeatedly hit the man with the bat…then stole his chihuahua. The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.
