Lincoln Man Beaten With Baseball Bat

Dec 24, 2019 @ 7:35am
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

(KFOR NEWS  December 24, 2019)  Lincoln Police are looking for 4 people who allegedly beat a 45 year old man with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Super Saver, North 27th and Cornhusker.  Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS early Tuesday morning (12/24) the person with the bat broke 2 of the victim’s vehicle windows and repeatedly hit the man with the bat…then stole his chihuahua.  The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.

