Lincoln Man In Critical Condition After Early Morning Stabbing

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9) Lincoln Police this morning are investigating an early morning aggravated assault. Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler told KFOR News that just before 1:30 am Saturday officers along with members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched on report of a man stabbed outside the Lil’ Risky SportsBar in the 4600 block of Bair Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36 year old Lincoln man with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported seeing the victim stabbed several times after an altercation.

The victim is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is considered critical at this time. There is not believed to be a threat to the public at this time.

The Police Department is requesting that anyone with information, to include video of the event, to contact the nonemergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402 475-3600.