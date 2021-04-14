      Weather Alert

Lincoln Manufacturer Helping School Athletic Departments With Pandemic Losses

Apr 14, 2021 @ 2:18pm

LINCOLN, NE (April 13, 2021) — Bison, Inc., recently announced a new donation  program to help boost pandemic-stressed sports equipment budgets at Lincoln-area  high schools caused by the disruption in sports schedules and event attendance over the  past year. 

Nick Cusick, founder and CEO of Bison read the March 14 Lincoln Journal-Star article,  “The games go on, but pandemic put a big dent in high school athletic budgets” and  decided to take action. The article states schools, including Lincoln Public Schools, traditionally depend on ticket and concession sales to buy athletic equipment but these sources of revenue were reduced by about 50% due to restrictions on attendance, plus  many booster club fundraisers have been canceled because of safety concerns. 

“Bison is excited to offer $1,000 in ‘Bison Bucks’ to 16 local high schools that can be  used to purchase Bison basketball, volleyball, soccer, and other sports equipment  through their preferred Nebraska-based sporting goods dealer,” Cusick said. Bison will  be distributing the donations to each athletic director and certificates can be used until  the end of the calendar year. 

The Lincoln-based manufacturer has been one of the industry’s top suppliers of sporting  goods equipment for more than 35 years. Bison’s 100 employees continue to supply U.S. and international athletic directors, coaches, facility administrators and equipment  managers with safe, durable, and innovative sports equipment made in the U.S.A. Bison  also manufactures premium residential basketball equipment for families’ driveways  and backyards. 

As a longtime supporter of the National Federation of State High School Associations  and current exclusive corporate partner for the sport of basketball, Cusick says, “Bison is  proud of the impact we both play in high school athletes’ development as players and as  students.” 

Chris Livingston, Bison’s National Sales Manager, says, “Our hope is that this Bison Bucks  program will help our schools by allowing them to use available budgets on other needs  within their athletic programs. We feel like it’s our turn to give back for your support of  Bison over the years.” 

Second Suspect In Armed Robbery Of Shoes Has Been Arrested