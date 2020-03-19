Lincoln Mayor Issues New Guidelines to Halt Spread of COVID-19
Here in Lincoln, and across the state, new guidelines have been issued on the presumption that someone is infected with covid 19.
“The revised protocols now say that patients that have symptoms, and that have been diagnosed with not having the flu or respiratory illness, will be considered presumptive positive,” said Interim Health Director Pat Lopez. Lopez said there are four symptoms to watch out for: fever cough, soar throat, or difficulty breathing.
Lopez said that if you show symptoms to call her health care provider, and self quarantine.
Governor Pete Ricketts has issued guidelines for the entire state, including new limits on child care.
“Childcare must be carried 0ut in groups of ten or fewer children, with the same group each day,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird.
Gaylor Baird said there is another level for larger child care facilities. “If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group should be in a separate room and should not mix with one another, and one child care provider will remain with only one group,” explained the Mayor.
The mayor called the guidelines strict, but said they’re in place to help protect people.
The Corona virus is forcing a cutback in Lincoln’s public library services as well.
“City libraries will move to pick up services only beginning Friday,” Gaylor Baird said. You will still be able to check out materials, however. “You can order for pick up items through the Lincoln Libraries website or by calling a staff member.”
She also announced that all restrooms in city parks and along trails will be closed as well.
The corona virus is going to have a big effect on the 19th hole at each of Lincoln’s Municipal Golf Courses this spring as well. Clubhouses will also be subject to the ten person rule.
“The number of members in golf club houses will be limited, and golfers will be encouraged to pre-pay fees to bypass entering the building,” Gaylor Baird explained.
