Missing 13 Year Old Girl Found
Courtesy of LPD
Lincoln Police Department has located a missing 13-year-old girl. A statement issued from LPD at 8:20 P.M. Thursday night said:
“Arizai was safely located. Thank you to the media for quickly pushing her photo out to the public. We received multiple calls with sightings and tips on her whereabouts. Officers located her and she is safe. “
Police originally asked for help to find the girl at mid-afternoon Thursday. She had last been seen by school personnel at approximately 8:30 a.m. that morning at Dawes Middle School.