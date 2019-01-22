Lincoln Police Turn Focus to ‘O’ Street Traffic Violations

Lincoln Police are looking to crack down on dangerous driving on downtown “O” Street, specifically around bar close hours when cars stop in the street to pick up drunk passengers.

“Officers estimate that nearly a hundred vehicles stop each night during the weekend. And that’s on ‘O’ Street when traffic’s heavy,” Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News.

Sands says stopping in the middle of the street could be dangerous for other drivers and intoxicated pedestrians. “Many of them are intoxicated and show little concern for traffic in the road as they dart out in front of the cars,” Sands said.

Sands says stopping in the middle of the road violates an ordinance, and if you’re caught doing it, you will be cited. They advise to pull onto side streets or into parking spots to pick up passengers leaving the bars.

