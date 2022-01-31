Lincoln Public Schools Hope To Hire 101 New Employees

Lincoln, NE (January 31, 2022) The Lincoln Public School Board plans to hire a new Superintendent on February 22nd. Four finalists will be introduced to the public in special meetings this week. The Schools also hope to hire 100 other new employees in a variety of roles.
To speed up the process, LPS will host an interview fair this Friday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Culler MIddle School (5201 Vine St.) to fill nearly 100 positions across the district.
Interested candidates can fill out an application and be interviewed on Friday. The interview fair will be held in the Culler gym (enter through door #11), with parking on the west side of the building.
Open positions, both full and part time, are as paraeducators, food service workers, food service manager trainees, custodians and substitute health technicians.
Here is what interested candidates need to bring:
Email address, social security number and driver’s license
References (at least three): Please include email addresses for your references so LPS can send them a survey to complete on your behalf. (Email sent upon submission of your application)
Work history: Include dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and supervisor names and email addresses. (This will be used to verify employment history and employability)
Interested candidates also can get a head start and fill out an application online.