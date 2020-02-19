Lincoln Public Schools To Host Public Preview Of New High School Design Concepts
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-Lincoln Public Schools announced Wednesday a special preview of the new high school design concepts Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the District Office at 5905 O St.
Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs Liz Standish said the design process has been long and thorough. “Our team has visited schools throughout the nation, gathered input from various stakeholder groups, and done a great deal of analysis to develop primary designs,” said Standish.
The design concepts and work thus far will also be presented by staff during the Board of Education meeting and available on the website (lps.org) immediately following the meeting.
