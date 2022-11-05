Lincoln To Honor Veterans With Ceremony and Walk November 11

A group of Lincoln veterans with Gaylen Young (center) holding the U.S. Flag get ready for the 23rd annual Veterans Walk for Recogntion on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 outside of Memorial Stadium. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

(KFOR November 5, 2022) Lincoln will honor veterans with a ceremony and walk on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.

The 24th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial Garden is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., including Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. The program will include remarks by Lt. General Roger Lempke, the former Adjutant General of Nebraska, and Diane Gonzolas, former City Communications Manager. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by Veterans Walk Flag Bearers Gailen Young and Scott Arner. Harry Norman, Malachi Million, and Amanda Barker will be the featured musicians. Chaplain Deb Badeer, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council recognizes military days and organizes programs for Memorial Day (last Monday of May), Patriot Day (September 11), Veterans Day (November 11), and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (December 7). The Lincoln Parks Foundation recognizes donations at the Bricks of Honor Annual Dedication held the second Saturday in June. For more information about the Bricks of Honor campaign, visit lincolnparks.org.

For information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit lincoln.ne.gov/veteransgarden. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.