Lincoln Woman Allegedly Grabbed by Unknown Man While Walking Dog

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating a suspicious person case, after a 22-year-old woman out walking her dog near 46th and Prescott late Thursday night and was approached by an unknown male, who apparently grabbed her arm.

Captain Todd Kocian says the woman didn’t hear the man walk up because she had earbuds on. Kocian said the woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5-6, 160 pounds, dark hair with a goatee, about 25 to 30 years-old, wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and back shoes. The woman wasn’t hurt, according to Kocian.

If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.