Lincoln Woman Loses Money In Facebook Marketplace Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–A 74-year-old Lincoln woman lost $25,000 in a scam on Facebook.

According to Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian, the victim reported the scam at the LPD service desk on Wednesday. The purpose of the scam, apparently, was have the money converted over to bitcoin. The man asked the woman to provide a copy of her driver’s license and social security number.

Captain Kocian says the woman realized she was being scammed, when the man asked her to take out more money.