LPD Arrest Burglary Suspect at Crime Scene Early Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–Thanks to help from the business security company, a 20-year-old Lincoln man is jail, after he got in through an unlocked door at Frontier Harley Davidson near NW 40th and West “O” Street early Wednesday morning.

Captain Todd Kocian says they were contacted after the business’ security company called after seeing a person that turned out to be Rodriguez inside the store. When officers showed up, they found Rodriguez wearing several items of Harley-Davidson clothing, worth about $500.

Rodriguez was arrested for burglary.